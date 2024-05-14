Kangana Ranaut, BJP's LS constituency candidate files nomination for Mandi: Watch Video
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut officially filed her nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh on May 14. The ceremony took place amid considerable media attention and public curiosity, marking a pivotal moment in her political career.