Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut officially filed her nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh on May 14. The ceremony took place amid considerable media attention and public curiosity, marking a pivotal moment in her political career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana said that it was the love of the people of Mandi that had brought her back to her home state, she said she hoped to make a mark for herself in politics just like she had done in film.

Her sister Rangoli Ranaut, who was also present while Kangan filed her nomination, said, "I extend my best wishes on this new journey of her. You can witness how the people support her in the crowd..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After filing her nomination, Kangana said, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

"The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field, but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics," said Kangana, as quoted by ANI.

When asked about Congress, she said "The anti-national mentality of the Congress party is a matter of concern for the country..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana's mother, Asha Ranaut, who accompanied her, said, "The public have come here to support Kangana. We will definitely win. She has done a lot of work for the people and will do so in future too..."

Ranaut's entry into the fray has sparked considerable interest and discussion, given her celebrity status and outspoken nature. Political analysts are keenly watching this move, speculating on the impact her candidacy will have on the voter base, especially considering her appeal among the youth and women.

