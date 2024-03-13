Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

BJP candidate list 2 LIVE Updates: Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Akriti Anand

BJP's 2nd candidate list 2024 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been fielded from Mumbai North, while former Haryana CM Manohar Lal khattar has been fielded from Karnal.

BJP candidate list 2 LIVE updates: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the media on the signing of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Piyush Goyal-X)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released list of 72 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday. Some prominent BJP leaders featured in the second list. This includes Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, former Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on the BJP's second list of candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

13 Mar 2024, 09:07:21 PM IST

BJP's 2nd candidate list LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar fielded from Karnal Lok Sabha seat

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been fielded from Karnal Lok Sabha seat.  He had become the first Chief Minister of Haryana after being elected from the Karnal Assembly constituency in the Assembly elections in 2014. He was recently replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as the CM.

13 Mar 2024, 08:50:34 PM IST

BJP's 2nd candidate list LIVE: BJP's 2nd candidate list LIVE: Rao Inderjeet Singh to contest from Gurgaon; Check other candidates

Ashok Tanwar: Sirsa

Rao Inderjeet Singh: Gurgaon

Nitin Gadkari: Nagpur

Anil Baluni Garwal

TS Rawat: Hardwar

Yogendra Chandolia: North West Delhi

Tejaswi Surya: Bangalore South

Basavraj Bommai: Haveri

Harsh Malhotra: East Delhi

Prahlad Joshi: Dharwad

Piyush Goyal: Mumbai North

Anurag Thakur: Hamirpur

Manohar Lal Khattar: Karnal

Basavaraj Bommai: Haveri

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar: Mysore

13 Mar 2024, 08:35:14 PM IST

BJP's 2nd candidate list LIVE: Harsh Malhotra, candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha, thanks Delhi BJP chief

On his candidature from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leader Harsh Malhotra said, "I want to thank Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva for giving a chance to a worker. I will live up to his expectations. There is no competition as to when we will talk about the works of PM Modi, people will support us..."

13 Mar 2024, 08:24:37 PM IST

BJP releases 2nd candidate list of 72 candidates: Check full list here

Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, Manohar Lal Khattar and Anil Baluni were among 72 candidates declared by the BJP in its second list on Wednesday. Tap here for full list of candidates.

13 Mar 2024, 08:12:45 PM IST

BJP's 2nd candidate list LIVE: Union Minister Piyush Goyal fielded from Mumbai North

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Mumbai North seat.

