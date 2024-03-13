The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released list of 72 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday. Some prominent BJP leaders featured in the second list. This includes Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, former Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai.
Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been fielded from Karnal Lok Sabha seat. He had become the first Chief Minister of Haryana after being elected from the Karnal Assembly constituency in the Assembly elections in 2014. He was recently replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as the CM.
Ashok Tanwar: Sirsa
Rao Inderjeet Singh: Gurgaon
Nitin Gadkari: Nagpur
Anil Baluni Garwal
TS Rawat: Hardwar
Yogendra Chandolia: North West Delhi
Tejaswi Surya: Bangalore South
Basavraj Bommai: Haveri
Harsh Malhotra: East Delhi
Prahlad Joshi: Dharwad
Piyush Goyal: Mumbai North
Anurag Thakur: Hamirpur
Manohar Lal Khattar: Karnal
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar: Mysore
On his candidature from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leader Harsh Malhotra said, "I want to thank Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva for giving a chance to a worker. I will live up to his expectations. There is no competition as to when we will talk about the works of PM Modi, people will support us..."
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Mumbai North seat.
