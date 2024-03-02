Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is all set to fight the Lok Sabha 2024 polls from the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh — the seat he had lost to the BJP in the 2019 general elections.

Scindia, who is also the Minister of Civil Aviation, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Congress candidate. He had lost the Guna seat to the BJP candidate Krishna Pal Singh or KP Yadav. Scindia had then received 4,86,105 votes — losing the contest by a margin of around 1.25 lakh votes.

The Guna Lok Sabha seat was known to be a bastion of Scindias since 1957.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been a five-term Member of Parliament. This includes four terms in the Lok Sabha (2002-04, 2004-09, 2009-14 and 2014-19), and a term in the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In 2014, Scindia was appointed as chief whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and in 2019 as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-Charge for Uttar Pradesh West and Member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

However, Scindia quit the Congress in 2020 and joined the BJP. And within hours, he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha. His exit from the led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, almost four years later, Scindia has been fieled as BJP candidate from Guna, while Krishna Pal Yadav is the sitting MP from the constituency.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was replaced as CM after 2023 assembly polls, got a BJP ticket from the Vidisha constituency. Ganesh Singh, the sitting MP who faced defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, was fielded again from Satna.

Meanwhile, MPs from Gwalior (Vivek Shejwalkar), Sagar (Rajbahadur Singh), Bhopal (Pragya Singh Thakur), Ratlam (Guman Singh Damor), Vidisha (Ramakant Bhargava) and Guna (KP Singh Yadav) did not figure in the list.

The BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the first list, candidates were declared for 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, nine from Telangana, 11 each from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, five from Delhi, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, and one each from Goa, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu.

The BJP's first list featured names of 28 women, 47 persons below 50 years of age, 27 from Scheduled Castes, 18 from Scheduled Tribes and 57 from Other Backward Classes.

