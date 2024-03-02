Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:29:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 3.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.50 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.40 0.53%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,084.60 -0.21%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,095.00 -0.40%
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP fields Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP's Guna — a seat he lost to PM Modi's party in 2019
BackBack

BJP fields Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP's Guna — a seat he lost to PM Modi's party in 2019

Written By Akriti Anand

BJP candidate list 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Congress candidate. He had lost the Guna seat to a BJP candidate by a margin of around 1.25 lakh votes.

BJP candidate list 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency. (Hindustan Times)Premium
BJP candidate list 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency. (Hindustan Times)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is all set to fight the Lok Sabha 2024 polls from the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh — the seat he had lost to the BJP in the 2019 general elections.

Scindia, who is also the Minister of Civil Aviation, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Congress candidate. He had lost the Guna seat to the BJP candidate Krishna Pal Singh or KP Yadav. Scindia had then received 4,86,105 votes — losing the contest by a margin of around 1.25 lakh votes.

Follow BJP candidate list LIVE Updates here

The Guna Lok Sabha seat was known to be a bastion of Scindias since 1957.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been a five-term Member of Parliament. This includes four terms in the Lok Sabha (2002-04, 2004-09, 2009-14 and 2014-19), and a term in the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In 2014, Scindia was appointed as chief whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and in 2019 as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-Charge for Uttar Pradesh West and Member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

However, Scindia quit the Congress in 2020 and joined the BJP. And within hours, he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha. His exit from the led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, almost four years later, Scindia has been fieled as BJP candidate from Guna, while Krishna Pal Yadav is the sitting MP from the constituency.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was replaced as CM after 2023 assembly polls, got a BJP ticket from the Vidisha constituency. Ganesh Singh, the sitting MP who faced defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, was fielded again from Satna.

ALSO READ: Meet Bansuri Swaraj — Sushma Swaraj's daughter, poll debutant & BJP candidate

Meanwhile, MPs from Gwalior (Vivek Shejwalkar), Sagar (Rajbahadur Singh), Bhopal (Pragya Singh Thakur), Ratlam (Guman Singh Damor), Vidisha (Ramakant Bhargava) and Guna (KP Singh Yadav) did not figure in the list.

The BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the first list, candidates were declared for 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, nine from Telangana, 11 each from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, five from Delhi, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, and one each from Goa, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi's message after BJP announces first candidate list: ‘I bow to…’

The BJP's first list featured names of 28 women, 47 persons below 50 years of age, 27 from Scheduled Castes, 18 from Scheduled Tribes and 57 from Other Backward Classes.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App