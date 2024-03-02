BJP fields Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP's Guna — a seat he lost to PM Modi's party in 2019
BJP candidate list 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Congress candidate. He had lost the Guna seat to a BJP candidate by a margin of around 1.25 lakh votes.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is all set to fight the Lok Sabha 2024 polls from the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh — the seat he had lost to the BJP in the 2019 general elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message