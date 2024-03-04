The first list of BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2024 missed some big names. While there is a chance of their inclusion in the subsequent lists, the reports have suggested that the party is reconsidering their position in the Lok Sabha. South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri is one such MP, who is replaced with Delhi Assembly LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

In his first response after the announcement of his replacement, Ramesh Bidhuri said he is part of BJP's family and has to work towards increasing the respect of his family. “Sometimes a clean sheet has to be laid out for a guest. We are family people. Have to maintain respect for the house. The idea of ​​home has to be taken forward. The honor and respect of the house have to be increased. Have to work for that," Ramesh Bidhuri said as per news platform ABP News.

Ramesh Bidhuri jumped into the spotlight after he made some objectionable remarks against suspended BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. In a video that went viral on social media, the BJP MP can be heard making communal slurs at Danish Ali while speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The matter went to the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee and months later Ramesh Bidhuri apologised for his remarks.

Lok Sabhe elections 2024: BJP's Delhi rejig

Not just Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed its candidates on 4 seats in the first list. The party has retained only North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and replaced New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi with Sushri Bansuri Swaraj, Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan with Praveen Khandelwal and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma with Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Moreover, the party will see a new face in at least one more seat in Delhi as the East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir decided to step down from politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

