Congress says 'nothing new’ as PM Modi's party releases first list of 195 candidates
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024: After the Bhartiya Janata Party released the first list of candidates finalised for competing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that ‘all the names were already assumed’.
The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday released the first list of its candidates who will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress called the announcement to be an ‘assumed list' of big names. Commenting on the BJP's candidate list, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said, “all the names were already assumed"