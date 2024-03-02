Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:29:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 3.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.50 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.40 0.53%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,084.60 -0.21%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,095.00 -0.40%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress says 'nothing new’ as PM Modi's party releases first list of 195 candidates
BackBack

Congress says 'nothing new’ as PM Modi's party releases first list of 195 candidates

Livemint

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024: After the Bhartiya Janata Party released the first list of candidates finalised for competing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that ‘all the names were already assumed’.

BJP released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha electionsPremium
BJP released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday released the first list of its candidates who will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress called the announcement to be an ‘assumed list' of big names. Commenting on the BJP's candidate list, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said, “all the names were already assumed"

“They have done nothing new. The question is how much is the public going to accept the BJP. They keep talking about 400, they are not telling from where they are getting it. There is doubt among the people that they are getting the majority through the EVM and they are doing nothing to remove that doubt," news agency ANI quoted Congress leader Deepak Babaria.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App