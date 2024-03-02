The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday released the first list of its candidates who will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress called the announcement to be an ‘assumed list' of big names. Commenting on the BJP's candidate list, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said, “all the names were already assumed"

“They have done nothing new. The question is how much is the public going to accept the BJP. They keep talking about 400, they are not telling from where they are getting it. There is doubt among the people that they are getting the majority through the EVM and they are doing nothing to remove that doubt," news agency ANI quoted Congress leader Deepak Babaria.