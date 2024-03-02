Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress says 'nothing new’ as PM Modi's party releases first list of 195 candidates

Congress says 'nothing new’ as PM Modi's party releases first list of 195 candidates

Livemint

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024: After the Bhartiya Janata Party released the first list of candidates finalised for competing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that ‘all the names were already assumed’.

BJP released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday released the first list of its candidates who will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress called the announcement to be an ‘assumed list' of big names. Commenting on the BJP's candidate list, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said, “all the names were already assumed"

“They have done nothing new. The question is how much is the public going to accept the BJP. They keep talking about 400, they are not telling from where they are getting it. There is doubt among the people that they are getting the majority through the EVM and they are doing nothing to remove that doubt," news agency ANI quoted Congress leader Deepak Babaria.

(More to come)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.