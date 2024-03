Lok Sabha BJP List 2024: Bhartiya Janata Party repeated veteran Bollywood actor and present MP Hema Malini from Mathura for the upcoming polls, revealed the party's first LS candidate list released on Saturday.

The saffron party also repeated Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahesh Sharma, SPS Baghel, Sakshi Maharaj from Uttar Pradesh in LS polls.

(More to come)

