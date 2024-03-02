Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha BJP List 2024: Hema Malini gets BJP ticket from Mathura for upcoming polls

Lok Sabha BJP List 2024: Hema Malini gets BJP ticket from Mathura for upcoming polls

Livemint

Lok Sabha BJP List 2024: Veteran Bollywood actor and MP Hema Malini received BJP's ticket from Mathura for the upcoming General Assembly elections 2024

Hema Malini, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Mathura in previous LS polls has received ticket for General Assembly elections in 2024 by the BJP

Lok Sabha BJP List 2024: Bhartiya Janata Party repeated veteran Bollywood actor and present MP Hema Malini from Mathura for the upcoming polls, revealed the party's first LS candidate list released on Saturday.

The saffron party also repeated Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahesh Sharma, SPS Baghel, Sakshi Maharaj from Uttar Pradesh in LS polls.

(More to come)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.