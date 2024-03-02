Lok Sabha BJP List 2024: Bhartiya Janata Party repeated veteran Bollywood actor and present MP Hema Malini from Mathura for the upcoming polls, revealed the party's first LS candidate list released on Saturday.
The saffron party also repeated Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahesh Sharma, SPS Baghel, Sakshi Maharaj from Uttar Pradesh in LS polls.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024
here. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.