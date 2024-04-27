BJP candidate Madhavi Latha slams Asaduddin Owaisi, says AIMIM is ‘asking people to slaughter cows’
Accusing him of seeking votes in the name of the Babri Masjid, BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha said that the Election Commisison should take action against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly provoking people by talking about religion and beef.
Accusing him of seeking votes in the name of the Babri Masjid, BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha said that the Election Commission should take action against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly provoking people by discussing "religion and beef".