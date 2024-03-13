BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP released its second list of candidates, featured 72 names, on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) second list of 72 candidates featured names of former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP fielded Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Trivendra Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand's Haridwar and Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri in Karnataka.

Manohar Lal Khattar was recently replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as the Haryana Chief Minister. Khattar was the chief of the state for two years, since 2014. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Basavaraj Bommai was ousted as Karnataka Chief Minister after the Congress rose to power in the state in the 2023 assembly elections. He served as the state's chief minister from July 2021 to May 2023. Siddaramaiah took over as the Karnataka CM last year.

Bommai was elected three times, since 2008, to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shiggaon constituency. He will now contest the Haveri seat, which is currently represented by Shivkumar Udasi.

TS Rawat was the chief minister of Uttarkhand From March 2017 to March 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

