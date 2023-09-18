'BJP can't set foot here': AIADMK and BJP snapping ties in Tamil Nadu explained

'BJP can't set foot here': AIADMK and BJP snapping ties in Tamil Nadu explained3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 06:45 PM IST
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had met Union Home Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in New Delhi, a few days ago, triggering speculations that the saffron party and the Dravidian party are considering a coalition for Tamil Nadu. However, on Monday, senior AIADMK leader D Jayaram announced that they are snapping ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.