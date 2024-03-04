BREAKING NEWS
BJP chief JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP
- His resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman.
Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on 4 March resigned from his position as Rajya Sabha MP and his resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.
Nadda represented the state of Himachal Pradesh in the Upper House of the Parliament. With his resignation, now the seat has become vacant with effect from 4 March.
More to come…
