BJP chief JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on 4 March resigned from his position as Rajya Sabha MP and his resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nadda represented the state of Himachal Pradesh in the Upper House of the Parliament. With his resignation, now the seat has become vacant with effect from 4 March.

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!