BJP claims Gaurav Gogoi’s wife has ISI links; Congress leader hits back: ’If she’s ISI, I’m a RAW agent’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations, stating that if his wife is accused of being an ISI agent, he could equally be labelled a R&AW agent.

"If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am a R&AW agent of India. I don't mind if a family against whom there are various cases and several allegations makes accusations against me. The Assam Chief Minister is making these allegations only to divert attention from the allegations against him," he said, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Earlier, in response to reports linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colbourn to the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Sooner or later, it will be revealed how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will come out in due course."

He further stated, "The couple needs to answer serious questions about their close links with the ISI and allegations of taking young, impressionable minds to the Pakistan High Commission for brainwashing and radicalization."

Advertisement

Further, the chief minister said, "Also concerning is the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the last 12 years and certain family member's links to a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize our nation. These grave questions cannot be ignored."

"At some point, accountability will be necessary. Simply deflecting responsibility or attempting to shift the focus onto others will not serve as an easy escape route. The nation deserves transparency and truth," Sarma said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Assam police registers FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

The Assam Chief Minister also took X to post, "Serious. questions need to be answered regarding allegations of ISI links, leading young individuals to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalization, and the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years."

Advertisement