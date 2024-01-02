BJP coins new slogan for 2024 Lok Sabha polls—‘…Ab ki baar 400 paar

Setting a high target of more than 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided new slogan, 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar', news agency ANI reported on Tuesday citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling party held a meeting on Thursday in New Delhi which was chaired by National president JP Nadda. The meeting was also attended by Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and National General Secretary Sunil Bansal.

"BJP has decided a slogan for the upcoming election: "Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar'. BJP has set a target to win 400 plus seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," ANI reported citing a senior source in the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the election slogan, the meeting which lasted for more than two hours, the party also decided convenors and co-convenors at the State Assembly and Lok Sabha levels, a party functionary said.

"BJP has also decided convenors and co-convenors at the state, Lok Sabha and assembly levels."

"Shortly, the visits of the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda will begin in Lok Sabha clusters," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cluster-making formula discussed in the last office-bearers meeting, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming election.

It is important to note that in the 2019 general elections, the party captured 303 Lok Sabha seats on its own and along with its allies, the party registered a victory on 353 seats.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!