Who funds BJP, Congress, AAP? New report reveals Top 10 donors to India’s national political parties in FY 2023-24

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the top gainer of the electoral donations in the Financial Year 2023-24. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party declared ₹2243.947 crore from 8,358 donations.

The Congress followed at the second spot with ₹281.48 crore from 1994 donations, revealed a new report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

According to the report, the donations declared by the BJP "were more than six times the aggregate declared" by the Congress, AAP, NPEP and CPI(M) in FY 2023-24.

The ADR report released on Monday analysed Election Commission's data on donations above ₹20,000 received by the national political parties during the financial year 2023-24.

The national parties include the BJP, the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) and the National People’s Party (NPEP).

Here's a look at the number and amount of donations declared by national parties for FY 2023-24:

Credit: ADR report

Corporate donations to political parties The ADR report stated that the maximum (3,755 donations) to the national parties were made by corporate/business sectors — amounting to ₹2262.5 crore (88.9% of total donations).

The BJP received the maximum of the total corporate donations. The report revealed, “[As many as] 3,478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to BJP [ ₹2064.58 crore], while 4,628 individual donors donated ₹169.126 crore to the party during FY 2023-24.”

Meanwhile, the Congress received a total of ₹190.3 crore worth of donations from corporate/business sectors and ₹90.899 crore via 1,882 individual donors during FY 2023-24.

As per the report, at ₹2064.5 crore, the BJP received "more than nine times the total amount of corporate donations declared by all other national parties for the FY 2023-24."

Top 10 donors to political parties The ADR report also released top 10 donors to the national political parties. They are are:

1. Prudent Electoral Trust: It donated ₹880 crore to the BJP and the Congress together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated ₹723.6 crore to the BJP (32.25% of total funds received by the party) and ₹156.4 crore to the Congerss (55.56% of total funds received by the party).

2. Triumph Electoral Trust donated ₹127.50 crore to the BJP

3. Derive Investments donated ₹50 crore to the BJP and ₹3.2 crore to the Congress.

4. Acme Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. donated ₹51 crore

5. Rungta Sons Private Limited donated ₹50 crore

6. Bharat Biotech International Limited donated ₹50 crore

7. ITC Infotech India Ltd donated ₹80 crore

8. Dinesh Chandra R. Agarwal Infracon Pvt. Ltd. donated ₹30 crore to BJP

9. Dilip Buildcon Limited donated ₹29 crore