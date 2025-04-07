Who funds BJP, Congress, AAP? New report reveals Top 10 donors to India’s national political parties in FY 2023-24

An ADR report revealed that the BJP declared 2243 crore from 8,358 donations in FY 2023-24, while the Congress declared 281.48 crore in donations in the same period.

Akriti Anand
Updated7 Apr 2025, 01:58 PM IST
New ADR report reveals Top 10 donors to India’s national political parties(PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the top gainer of the electoral donations in the Financial Year 2023-24. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party declared 2243.947 crore from 8,358 donations.

The Congress followed at the second spot with 281.48 crore from 1994 donations, revealed a new report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

According to the report, the donations declared by the BJP "were more than six times the aggregate declared" by the Congress, AAP, NPEP and CPI(M) in FY 2023-24.

The ADR report released on Monday analysed Election Commission's data on donations above 20,000 received by the national political parties during the financial year 2023-24.

The national parties include the BJP, the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) and the National People’s Party (NPEP).

Here's a look at the number and amount of donations declared by national parties for FY 2023-24:

Credit: ADR report

Corporate donations to political parties

The ADR report stated that the maximum (3,755 donations) to the national parties were made by corporate/business sectors — amounting to 2262.5 crore (88.9% of total donations).

The BJP received the maximum of the total corporate donations. The report revealed, “[As many as] 3,478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to BJP [ 2064.58 crore], while 4,628 individual donors donated 169.126 crore to the party during FY 2023-24.”

Meanwhile, the Congress received a total of 190.3 crore worth of donations from corporate/business sectors and 90.899 crore via 1,882 individual donors during FY 2023-24.

As per the report, at 2064.5 crore, the BJP received "more than nine times the total amount of corporate donations declared by all other national parties for the FY 2023-24."

Top 10 donors to political parties

The ADR report also released top 10 donors to the national political parties. They are are:

1. Prudent Electoral Trust: It donated 880 crore to the BJP and the Congress together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated 723.6 crore to the BJP (32.25% of total funds received by the party) and 156.4 crore to the Congerss (55.56% of total funds received by the party).

2. Triumph Electoral Trust donated 127.50 crore to the BJP

3. Derive Investments donated 50 crore to the BJP and 3.2 crore to the Congress.

4. Acme Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. donated 51 crore

5. Rungta Sons Private Limited donated 50 crore

6. Bharat Biotech International Limited donated 50 crore

7. ITC Infotech India Ltd donated 80 crore

8. Dinesh Chandra R. Agarwal Infracon Pvt. Ltd. donated 30 crore to BJP

9. Dilip Buildcon Limited donated 29 crore

10. Macrotech Developers Limited donated 27 crore

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 01:58 PM IST
