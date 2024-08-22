BJP, Cong may gain in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi’s popularity rises: What if Lok Sabha polls are held today? Survey out!

Who would win if Lok Sabha elections were held today? India Today released Mood of the Nation survey on Thursday indicating who would gain or lose if the general elections were held today. Here's what the survey showed:

1. NDA Vs India The Mood of the Nation survey showed that the Congress, which won 99 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in June 2024 elections, would have crossed 100-seat mark if the elections were held today. The survey prediction no major change in number of seats won by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The survey showed that the BJP-led NDA would marginally improve its tally by six seats to 299 if Lok Sabha polls were to be held today. The INDIA bloc would largely keep its tally intact, losing one at 233.

2. For PM, Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? The Mood of the Nation survey found a narrowing gap between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's ratings as the next Prime Minister's choice.

As per the survey, there was a 6-point rating drop from the February 2024 edition of the Mood of the Nation for PM Modi and an eight-point rise for Rahul Gandhi over the same period.

3. Maharashtra The survey revealed that the BJP and the Congress are likely to gain the number of seats at the cost of their allies in Maharashtra if the Lok Sabha elections were held today.

It found that the BJP's tally in Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections may increase by three seats – taking its tally to 12 – if the polls were held today. Similarly, the Congress would also add three more seats, taking its tally to 16, the survey showed.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA suffered a major setback in Maharashtra as it managed to win 17 out of the total 48 seats in the state. The INDIA bloc won 30 seats.

4. Jharkhand If the Lok Sabha elections were held today, the BJP-led NDA would have won the most number of Lok Sabha seats in JMM-ruled Jharkhand. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is part of the INDIA bloc.

As per the survey, the NDA would win 11 seats of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while the INDIA bloc would have won three seats if the elections were held today. In the 2024 polls, the NDA had won nine seats and the INDIA bloc five seats.

5. Haryana The MOTN survey shows Congress would have secured 6 out of 10 seats in Haryana if the elections had been held today. The BJP and the Congress won five seats each in Haryana in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

6. J&K

Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) would have gained a seat if the Lok Sabha polls were held in Jammu and Kashmir today, according to Mood of the Nation survey. The PDP drew a blank in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. It could have won win one seat out of the total five if the polls were held today.