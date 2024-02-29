BJP, Congress, other national parties declare 2022-23 income. Who earned the most?
Through electoral bonds, BJP received ₹1,294.15 crore, Congress ₹171.02 crore and AAP got ₹45.45 crore
Six national parties, including the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress, have declared a total income of nearly ₹3,077 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday. According to the ADR report, the BJP has the maximum share in the declared total income of the parties.