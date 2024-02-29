Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP, Congress, other national parties declare 2022-23 income. Who earned the most?

BJP, Congress, other national parties declare 2022-23 income. Who earned the most?

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Through electoral bonds, BJP received 1,294.15 crore, Congress 171.02 crore and AAP got 45.45 crore

Fifty-four per cent or 1510.62 crore of this has been redeemed by national parties

Six national parties, including the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress, have declared a total income of nearly 3,077 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday. According to the ADR report, the BJP has the maximum share in the declared total income of the parties.

With around 2,361 crore, the report said that the ruling BJP’s income constitutes 76.73 per cent of the total income of the six national parties during FY 2022-23.

Congress declared the second-highest income of 452.375 crore, forming 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties.

Other than the BJP and Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National People’s Party (NPP) have declared their income.

The BJP, Congress and AAP collected 49.09 per cent or 1,510.61 crore of the national parties’ total income from donations through electoral bonds for FY 2022-23.

Through electoral bonds, BJP received 1,294.15 crore, Congress 171.02 crore, and AAP 45.45 crore.

The ADR report, citing data shared by the SBI in response to its RTI, said electoral bonds worth 2,797.356 crore were redeemed by parties in FY 2022-23. 54 per cent or 1,510.62 crore of this has been redeemed by national parties.

Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the BJP’s income increased by 23.15 per cent or 443.724 crore from 1,917.12 crore to 2,360.84. During the same time, AAP’s income increased by 91.23 per cent ( 40.631 crore) from 44.539 crore to 85.17 crore.

The only party from the northeast to have the national party status, the income of the National People’s Party (NPP) increased from 47.20 lakh during FY 2021-22 to 7.562 crore during FY 2022-23, a rise of 1,502.12 per cent or 7.09 crore.

Citing the national parties’ records submitted to the Election Commission, the ADR report said that between 2021-22 fiscal and 2022-23 fiscal, the income of the Congress, CPI(M) and BSP decreased by 16.42 per cent ( 88.90 crore), 12.68 per cent ( 20.57 crore) and 33.14 per cent ( 14.50 crore), respectively.

BJP, the report said, declared a total income of 2,360.844 crore during FY 2022-23, but spent only 57.68 per cent, which comes to 1,361.684 crore of the total income. While Congress’ total income was 452.375 crore, it spent 467.135 crore, with its expenditure for that year exceeding its total income by 3.26 per cent.

The CPI(M)’s total income was 141.661 crore while it spent 106.067 crore (74.87 per cent of its income), and AAP’s total income was 85.17 crore while it spent 102.051 crore, its expenditure for that year exceeding its total income by 19.82 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.