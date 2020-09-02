BJP, Congress spar at Parliament's IT committee meeting over Facebook

“The meeting has been called again and meanwhile Facebook officials have been asked to respond to questions posed today in written. Both Congress and BJP raised very strongly issues of political collusion with Facebook official, it was a heated meeting in that sense. A list was handed over by some opposition members of officials they think have connections with right wing. But we feel in between all this the real question over Facebook’s neutrality has been lost," said another member of the panel adding that on its part Facebook officials maintain that their actions are neutral and they do not support any specific party.