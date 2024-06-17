‘When you make intelligent smiles…’: BJP, Congress trade jabs after ‘Pope meeting God’ jibe at PM Modi
The BJP in Kerala criticized the Congress for mocking PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis at the G7 Summit. BJP Kerala chief K Surendran alleged that the grand old party's social media handle is managed by “radical Islamists or urban Naxals”.
The Congress and BJP have continued to trade jabs over the former's social media posts allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis at the G7 Summit in Italy last week.