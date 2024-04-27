BJP 'could come below 200' seats: Sanjay Jha tells 'why INDIA bloc will win' Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha said the BJP will peak at most at 210-215 Lok Sabha seats of the total 543 seats. He added that “the BJP could even come below 200”. Read Sanjay Jha's full post here.
Sanjay Jha, a former Congress leader and party spokesperson, took to social media on Saturday to list down "11 reasons" that he believes could work in favour of the Opposition's INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections "is a repeat of the 2004" general polls.