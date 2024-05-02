BJP declares Dinesh Pratap Singh as Raebareli candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is he?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from the Raebareli seat for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Raebareli us a Gandhi family bastion which has been won by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for five consecutive times. The party also fielded Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Karan's father, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is the sitting Kaiserganj MP.