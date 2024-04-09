Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘A criminal is a criminal’: BJP leaders hail Delhi HC order dismissing Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

'A criminal is a criminal': BJP leaders hail Delhi HC order dismissing Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

Livemint

BJP leaders applaud Delhi High Court for dismissing Arvind Kejriwal's plea. Manoj Tiwari accuses Kejriwal of being the kingpin based on evidence. Sudhanshu Trivedi highlights AAP's ‘shattered arrogance’.

‘A criminal is a criminal’: BJP leaders hail Delhi HC order dismissing Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

BJP leaders lauded the Delhi High Court on Tuesday as it dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“A criminal is a criminal. Everyone in the country has to follow the laws of India. Today Hon'ble Court order has shown the mirror to AAP's gang leader, evidence collected by ED shows that the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. AAP stand exposed," tweeted BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

“Aam Aadmi Party's arrogance has been shattered. The self-proclaimed honest character (of Arvind Kejriwal) has also been shattered by facts and proofs," added Rajya Sabha MP and BJP's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

