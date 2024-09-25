BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on repealed farm laws. ‘Doesn’t reflect party’s views…’

Kangana Ranaut's call to reinstate controversial farm laws has sparked political backlash. Congress leaders criticized the BJP for allegedly using Ranaut's comments to undermine farmers, while the BJP asserted her statements do not reflect their official stance ahead of the Haryana elections.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
25 Sep 2024, 06:01 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from actor and party Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut’s remarks supporting the reinstatement of three controversial farm laws which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government repealed in 2021 after nationwide protests.

The party said that the statement has been issued by the Mandi MP in personal capacity and that she was not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP.

“It doesn't depict BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement,” party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told news agency ANI.

What did Kangana Ranauat say?

Kangana Ranaut stirred controversy ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections by saying that the Modi government should bring back the repealed farm laws in the interest of farmers.

"I know this statement could be controversial but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it," India Today quoted Ranaut as saying.

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their own good," added the Queen actor.

Modi's government repealed the three controversial farm laws after a prolonged protest by farmer groups.

Earlier, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli also said the party had nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut said about repealed farm laws. “She keeps saying too many things. But what she says doesn’t become the BJP’s stand,” he said.

Political Row

Kangana's remark triggered a political row with the Congress launching a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that the saffron party was using Kangana as a proxy to attack farmers in a calculated move.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party would never let this happen. "More than 750 farmers were martyred while opposing the three black anti-farmer laws. Efforts are being made to bring them back again. We will never let this happen. Haryana will be the first to answer," Shrinate said in a- post on X with sharing a video of Kangana's remarks.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked the saffron party to clarify its stance on farmers and the farm laws. If the party does not support Ranaut's remarks, it must take immediate action, he said.

Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their own good.

The remarks on farm laws by Kangana Ranauat come days agead of assembly polls for 90-member Haryana house on October 5.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Political statements can have significant implications during election seasons.
  • The BJP’s distancing from Ranaut indicates a strategic move to avoid alienating farmers ahead of elections.
  • The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between political parties and farmer groups in India.

25 Sep 2024, 06:01 AM IST
