BJP doesn't need Miya community votes for 10 years: Assam CM Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says BJP doesn't need the votes of Bengali-speaking Muslims until they reform themselves.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not need the votes of ‘Miya’ people of ‘char’ (riverine sandbar) areas for the next 10 years, till they reform themselves by leaving aside child marriage practices, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The term 'Miya' is a slang used to refer to Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Speaking to media persons here, Sarma said, “However, the Miya people support me, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP. They can continue to shout slogans in favor of the saffron brigade without voting for them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BJP will do public welfare and they will support us, but they don't need to vote for us. There is no harm in supporting us. Let them shout 'zindabad' for Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narendra Modi and BJP," he said as quoted by PTI.

The chief minister further stated, "When elections come, I myself will request them not to vote for us. When you will follow family planning, stop child marriage, and shed fundamentalism, then you vote for us. To complete these, it will take 10 years. We will seek votes after 10 years, not now."

Sarma also said that those voting in favor of him and the BJP should not have more than two or three children, must send their daughters to schools, cannot indulge in child marriage, and adopt Sufism by leaving fundamentalism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When these conditions are fulfilled, I will go with you to 'char' to seek votes," Sarma added.

Pointing out that many chars where predominantly Bengali-speaking Muslims live, do not have proper schools, Assam CM said that immediately schools would be set up if he is informed about the non-existence of a school in such an area, as per PTI reports.

"It can't happen that minority students won't get a chance to study. We will open seven colleges in minority areas in the coming days," Sarma said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

