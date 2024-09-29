BJP expels 8 leaders from party in Haryana for contesting upcoming assembly polls against party candidates

The Haryana BJP has expelled eight leaders forrunning as independents in the upcoming assembly elections. Notable names include former minister Ranjit Chautala and ex-MLA Devendra Kadyan.

Published29 Sep 2024, 07:15 PM IST
The BJP expelled eight leaders on Sunday evening after they opted to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as independent candidates. The list includes former minister Ranjit Chautala and former MLA Devendra Kadyan. The development also comes mere days after the Haryana Congress took a similar decision for 21 leaders.  

Several ticket hopefuls from both parties have jumped into the electoral fray in recent days after being denied a chance by their parties. Both the BJP and Congress have since managed to convince some of these ‘rebel’ candidates to withdraw their nominations while others continue to running spirited campaigns in the hope of emerging as independent kingmakers. 

Haryana is slated to vote on October 5 with votes being counted a few days later on October 8. The previous election had seen BJP emerge as the single largest party with 40 seats while the Congress won 30 seats in the 90-member state legislative assembly.

The announcement also came hours after senior BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah led rallies in the northern state on Sunday. The Home Minister has addressed the issue of some rebels contesting as independents during several recent rallies and urged voters to only cast their ballots for the “lotus” symbol. 

The Opposition Congress also faces a similar dilemma with another nine ‘rebel’ leaders contesting the upcoming polls against chosen candidates. 

State chief Udai Bhan wrote to senior party leaders on Sunday seeking stern action against the group for indulging in “anti-party activities”. The letter recommended the expulsion of Sharda Rathore, Rohita Revri, Satbir Bhana, Rajkumar Valmiki, Kapoor Narwal, Virender Gogdia, Harsh Kumar, Lalit Nagar and Satbir Ratera. 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 07:15 PM IST
