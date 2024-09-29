The Haryana BJP has expelled eight leaders forrunning as independents in the upcoming assembly elections. Notable names include former minister Ranjit Chautala and ex-MLA Devendra Kadyan.

The BJP expelled eight leaders on Sunday evening after they opted to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as independent candidates. The list includes former minister Ranjit Chautala and former MLA Devendra Kadyan. The development also comes mere days after the Haryana Congress took a similar decision for 21 leaders.

Haryana is slated to vote on October 5 with votes being counted a few days later on October 8. The previous election had seen BJP emerge as the single largest party with 40 seats while the Congress won 30 seats in the 90-member state legislative assembly.

The announcement also came hours after senior BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah led rallies in the northern state on Sunday. The Home Minister has addressed the issue of some rebels contesting as independents during several recent rallies and urged voters to only cast their ballots for the “lotus" symbol.

State chief Udai Bhan wrote to senior party leaders on Sunday seeking stern action against the group for indulging in “anti-party activities". The letter recommended the expulsion of Sharda Rathore, Rohita Revri, Satbir Bhana, Rajkumar Valmiki, Kapoor Narwal, Virender Gogdia, Harsh Kumar, Lalit Nagar and Satbir Ratera.