Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >BJP fields Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur bypoll

BJP fields Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur bypoll

Premium
BJP candidate for bye-election Priyanka Tibrewal. 
1 min read . 12:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession, is one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases against the TMC government in the Calcutta High Court

The BJP on Friday nominated party leader Priyanka Tibrewal for the September 30 by-poll for Bhabanipur assembly seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP on Friday nominated party leader Priyanka Tibrewal for the September 30 by-poll for Bhabanipur assembly seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP announced Tibriwal's candidature on Friday through a notification undersigned by the party's general secretary Arun Singh.

BJP announced Tibriwal's candidature on Friday through a notification undersigned by the party's general secretary Arun Singh.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The party is also fielding Milan Ghosh in the Samserganj constituency against Trinamool Congress Party's (TMC) Amirul Islam and has put up Sujit Das for the Jangipur constituency against TMC's Jakir Hossain.

It is crucial for Mamata Banerjee, who became chief minister of the state for the third time after TMC's Assembly election victory, to win the Bhabanipur bypoll to retain her position. She had lost in Nandigram to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, by-elections in Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly Constituencies in the state are scheduled on September 30.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest.

Earlier on Monday, sources said the Indian National Congress is unlikely to field a candidate against the chief minister.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!