The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday finalised three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

But with only adequate votes to select two candidates, the party is forced into difficult decisions that may aggravate the dissent in its ranks, especially from the powerful political families in Belagavi, about 500 kms from Bengaluru.

The party, which conducted its core committee meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday, said that it had finalised the names of Prabhakar Kore, Prakash Shetty and Ramesh Katti.

But the party has just enough votes to elect only two candidates for the four seats in the upper house that falls vacant later this month. The complex political situation of selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha, nominating members to the legislative council, handling dissent and managing dissent has added to the challenges of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government that is battling a spike in covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

"Shetty is probably the confirmed choice," said one leader of the party aware of the developments, requesting not to be named.

This would leave Kore, a sitting Rajya Sabha member of Parliament and Ramesh Katti fighting for the one other seat.

The last date for nominations is 9 June and the polls are on 19 June.

The Congress has said that Mallikarjun Kharge is its choice from Karnataka while the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) is yet to formalise the name of former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda.

Kharge and Gowda lost their respective seats of Kalaburagi and Tumakuru in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BjP swept 25 out of the total 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Both the BJP and the Congress have offered to give its surplus votes to Gowda, if the latter does choose to contest, people aware of the developments say.

However, the BJP remains in the grip of dissent as the powerful Jarkiholi's and Katti's have demanded the candidature of Ramesh.

However, the choices made by the Yediyurappa is subject to clearance by PM Narendra Modi-led BJP at the centre.

The core committee did not discuss its choices for the legislative council, the person cited above said. Legislators who defected from the JD(S) and Congress that helped instate Yediyurappa as chief minister by toppling the H.D.Kumaraswamy government have demanded that N.Nagaraj (M.T.B) and A.H.Vishwanath be accommodated in the state cabinet by nominating them to the council.

