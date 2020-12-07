OPEN APP
Midnapore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally to protest against the Center's new farm laws, in Midnapore district. (PTI)
BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or step down, says Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 05:27 PM IST PTI

MIDNAPORE : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday contended that the BJP government at the Centre should immediately withdraw the "anti-people" farm laws or step down.

Addressing a rally in West Midnapore district, Banerjee asserted that she would rather stay in jail than "remain silent or put up with BJP's misrule".

"The BJP government (at the Centre) should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down. It should not continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers," she claimed.

Slamming the BJP as a party of "outsiders", the feisty TMC boss said she would never allow the saffron camp to take control of Bengal, and urged the people of the state to resist any such attempt.

She further announced that her government would continue to dole out free ration beyond June next year, after her party returns to power for the third consecutive time.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year. PTI PNT RMS RMS RMS RMS

