‘BJP govt conspired with CBI, NSG to plant weapons in Sandeshkhali on poll day,’ TMC in complaint to Election Commission
The complaint said that the central agency had not informed local police about the raid and that it was another testament that the BJP has weaponised the Central agencies, including the CBI to carry out a smear campaign against TMC which would help sway the mindset of the voters in its favour.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a complaint with Election Commission of India against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Friday's raid at two premises of an alleged associate of Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan Sheikh. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has alleged that the central agency's action was aimed at tarnishing the party's image amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.