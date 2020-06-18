In a dramatic turnaround of events, chief minister Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur has plunged into a political crisis with at least nine legislators from the ruling alliance, including three from the party, resigning on Wednesday. The main opposition Congress is confident it has the numbers to form government and is planning its course of action.

The National Democratic Alliance is currently in power in all the north-east states. If indeed Congress proves its mandate and forms government in Manipur, it would be the first state in the region to form a new government ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014.

In a jolt to theSingh-led government, deputy chief minister Y JoyKumar Singh and three other ministers – all from its ally National People’s Party (NPP) – resigned on Wednesday. Besides, one Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and one independent too resigned. The state government has 23 MLAs on its side while the opposition has 28.

“The BJP-led government has clearly lost the mandate in the House. We are looking for options in front of us. While there is a view that we should meet the Governor and stake claim, some of us are also considering that a more democratic way of doing this will be to call on the Governor to hold a special session of assembly and call for a trust vote," a senior Congress functionary involved with Manipur’s state unit said requesting anonymity.

“Floor test will remove all doubts. The strength of the House has come down and there is no anti-defection clause in place. The best option in front of us will be to prove our numbers on floor of the House," the leader quoted above added.

The developments in the state has come just a day ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections where both Congress and BJP have fielded one candidate each for one seat.

"No doubt there is a problem within NDA, we have reached out to both BJP and NPP legislators and soon all this will be over. Some of the NPP leaders have some grievances which would be resolved soon. At a time when the country is facing covid-19, Congress is trying to play politics," said a senior leader of BJP.

Officially, the Congress said it is ready to form government in the state. "In Manipur, we are going to have a new coalition government led with Congress which along with like-minded parties will form government. It has been long standing demand of entire state because the true mandate was given to Congress," Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Congress' spokesperson in Manipur said in a statement.

(PTI contributed to the story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated