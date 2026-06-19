BJP high command ‘upset’ over cross-voting by party MLAs in Karnataka as concerns rise about ‘internal indiscipline’

The BJP’s central leadership has reportedly taken a serious view of the cross-voting by some of its MLAs during the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, as reported by ANI citing sources. Karnataka BJP chief B. Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal have been summoned to Delhi on June 23 to explain the developments, ANI reported.

Advertisement

ANI reported, citing sources, that at least 11 NDA MLAs in Karnataka indulged in cross-voting during the MLC polls, a development that has left the party's top leadership upset.

Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka unit has constituted a three-member committee to investigate cross-voting by its MLAs in the Legislative Council elections held on June 18.

Advertisement

According to a press release issued from the BJP state headquarters in Bengaluru, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said it had come to light that some MLAs had cross-voted, defeating the party's official candidates.

“To ascertain the truth and reality behind this setback, a committee comprising the following key leaders has been formed,” the release stated.

The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report on the matter by June 25, 2026.

Committee members include CT Ravi - Member, Legislative Council; N Mahesh - State Vice President; Mahesh Tenginakayi - MLA.

The move comes after at least four to five BJP MLAs allegedly cross-voted in the June 18 MLC polls. The Congress won five of the seven seats, while the BJP secured only two despite having 64 MLAs in the Assembly.

Advertisement

Responding to a query on whether the BJP has gained clarity over the cross-voting issue in the Karnataka MLC elections, Vijayendra said there were prior discussions between the BJP and JD(S) regarding the electoral strategy.

“Eight to ten days ago, former Chief Minister and our current Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy called me on the phone. He said, 'Vijayendra, talk to your high command political leaders. You field a third candidate, or we will field one in the MLC election. Let's put up a fight. Seriously, we shouldn't give it up so easily.' With that good intention, he spoke to me,” Vijayendra told the media.

He added that he conveyed the matter to the leadership and maintained coordination between both parties.

Advertisement

“I, too, said, 'No, you field the candidate. Let's contest together.' I conveyed this to him based on our national leadership's opinion. I had informed him accordingly. Both the BJP and the JD(S) had the right intention that we must fight it out, not give up easily, and try our best to make the third candidate win. Both parties indeed made efforts together,” he said.

However, he confirmed that cross-voting took place from both sides during the election.

“But yesterday, during the voting, there were six to seven cross-votes from the JD(S) side as well. From the BJP, too, at least four to five cross-votes have happened. We have also received that information,” Vijayendra said.

Taking a strong stand on internal indiscipline, he said the party would act against those responsible.

Advertisement

“There is no question of forgiving the MLAs in our party who have cross-voted. They will not be forgiven. We also have some information on who might have played this game,” he said.

Vijayendra further stated that he has sought a meeting with the BJP national president Nitin Nabin to brief them on the situation.

“I have sought an appointment with the National President this morning. I have requested to explain the current political developments in the state, about the cross-voting that happened in the Legislative Council. Most likely today or on Monday, they will give time. I will meet them, meet the National President, and give a complete explanation,” he said.

He added that disciplinary action is inevitable. "But one thing is certain: the party will definitely take seriously whichever MLAs have crossed the line. We will take whatever action needs to be taken against them," Vijayendra said.

Advertisement

On JD(S) concerns, he said both parties were equally affected by the outcome.

“Naturally, he (HD Kumaraswamy) is hurt. Whether it is Kumaraswamy or us, when we discussed, both of us had the good intention to field a candidate. He did not decide unilaterally. So, if today six to seven cross-votes happen in his party too, he is naturally hurt. JD(S) is as upset as we are,” he said.

“We may have won two seats, but it is an insult for us too. Our MLAs have also cross-voted. So we are taking this very seriously. I will also meet our high command. I will take this to its logical end, that's my opinion. They say four to five people from JD(S) did it,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy said he had "complete information" on cross-voting in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections and added that the outcome was “not unexpected”.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said the party, which has 18 MLAs, secured only 14 votes for its candidate.

“Four people have cross-voted. I know who they are. I also know they have discussed quitting the party. Let those who want to go, go. New youngsters, as they say, 'Gen Z', will join the party,” he said.

Here's what Kumaraswamy said Kumaraswamy said the candidate was fielded to "test" party MLAs and assess loyalty, adding, "The candidate was not fielded to win. I had held a meeting with all MLAs at home."

Advertisement

He further said, "I had said earlier about money, power, and muscle power... I fielded the candidate with the intention of retaining 17 votes."

Calling the result a lesson for the party, he said, "This election has given another experience. I will not blame anyone," while adding that "excessive trust is not good."

He also said he was not disturbed by the outcome and called the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections the "real battle" ahead. Congress, which has 135 MLAs, polled 151 votes in the election, with all five of its candidates declared elected in the first round. The BJP won two seats, while the JD(S) candidate lost.

The BJP has 64 MLAs, but its two candidates together secured only 56 votes, a shortfall of eight. JD(S) has 18 MLAs, but its candidate got only 14 votes. As part of the NDA arrangement, the BJP had assigned three of its MLAs to vote for the JD(S) candidate, taking the JD(S) tally to 21. Yet the JD(S) ended up with just 14, seven votes short.

Advertisement

The results indicated cross-voting from both the BJP and JD(S) ranks.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer