Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the BJP and JD(S) appear poised to forge an alliance . Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated on Sunday that the two parties were in talks for the JD(S) to join the NDA while fielding questions from reporters. While there has been no official confirmation senior leaders from both parties have brought up the possibility in recent days. The remarks also come mere weeks after two other ex-CMs - HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa - said that the two parties would like to ‘fight together’ in the future.

"That is for the discussion between our leadership and JD(S) President HD Deve Gowda," Bommai told reports.

The senior BJP leader also touched upon earlier comments by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. The discussions, he explained, would continue in the same direction as the feelings expressed by the other party.

"The future political developments will be based on the result of those discussions," he added.

Earlier this month the JD(S) leader had hinted at a possible alliance and even broached the possibility of a ‘Maharashtra-like’ situation for the state without naming names. He also indicated that a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises.

“I don't want to particularly name anyone. Anything may happen. It will not take too much time, most probably it will happen this year-end or after the Parliament election. For that, we will have to wait," Kumaraswamy had said.

Meanwhile BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was a tad more vague, extending support to the JDS chief and indicating that the two would ‘fight together’ in the future.

“Whatever HD Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I want to support his statement. Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in future," he said.

The BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the State, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each.

