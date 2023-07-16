Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the BJP and JD(S) appear poised to forge an alliance. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated on Sunday that the two parties were in talks for the JD(S) to join the NDA while fielding questions from reporters. While there has been no official confirmation senior leaders from both parties have brought up the possibility in recent days. The remarks also come mere weeks after two other ex-CMs - HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa - said that the two parties would like to ‘fight together’ in the future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}