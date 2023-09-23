BJP invited actresses, but not President Murmu to new parliament building: Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Congress accused BJP of insulting the President Murmu by inviting actresses to the new Parliament building but not Droupadi Murmu. They also alleged casteism and misuse of central probe agencies by BJP. Rahul Gandhi advocated for a caste census during his speech in poll bound Rajasthan
All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) invited actresses to the New parliament Building, but missed out on calling President of India Droupadi Murmu, touting the act as an insult to the first citizen of India. Kharge took the jibe at the saffron party at a gathering in poll bound Rajasthan.