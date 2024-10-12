‘BJP is a party of terrorists’: Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at PM Modi over ‘urban Naxal’ jibe at Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dubbed the BJP 'a party of terrorists' on Saturday following criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has repeatedly clamed that the Opposition party was run by 'urban Naxals'.

“Modi always labels Congress as an urban Naxal party... It's his habit. But what about his own party? BJP is a party of terrorists, involved in lynchings. Modi has no right to make such accusations," reports quoted him as saying.

The PM had earlier said the BJP's victory in the Haryana elections shows the mood in the country and the people have shown they will not fall prey to the hateful conspiracies of the Congress and "urban Naxals".