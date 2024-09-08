BJP issues ’gag order’ on Brij Bhushan after his ’Pandavas used Draupadi’ jibe against Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

The BJP has issued a gag order to former MP Brij Bhushan Singh, instructing him not to comment further on Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Livemint
Updated8 Sep 2024, 06:23 PM IST
BJP issues 'gag order' on Brij Bhushan after his 'Pandavas used Draupadi' jibe against Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia
BJP issues ’gag order’ on Brij Bhushan after his ’Pandavas used Draupadi’ jibe against Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia(AP)

The BJP has reportedly passed a ‘gag order’ asking former MP Brij Bhushan Singh to refrain from making additional comments on Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. The development came mere hours after the former WFI chief accused the ‘Hooda family’ and Congress of conspiring against him by using the wrestlers — just as Pandavas had put Draupadi at stake. Singh had also made waves on Saturday after accusing Phogat of ‘cheating’ and insisting that she was being ‘punished by God’.

According to an NDTV report quoting sources, the BJP has now asked Singh to ensure that he did not create a fresh controversy with his comments on the duo. 

“In the gambling which took place in Mahabharat, Draupadi was put at stake. The Pandavas lost. The country is still not able to accept their reasons for doing it. The Hooda family … put the honour of daughters and sisters at stake. The future generation will not forgive them for this and they will always be held guilty for this…Bajrang Punia's mental condition has deteriorated. He had put his wife at stake,” he told reporters on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and…: Brij Bhushan slams Hooda family

The senior BJP leader has repeatedly claimed that former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda plotted against him after his son Deepender Singh Hooda lost the WFI elections.

Singh had gained control of the Wrestling Federation of India in 2012 after a bitter turf war. He had held a vice-like grip on the body before the protest against him started last year for allegedly sexually harassing and intimidating women wrestlers. Phogat and Punia had spearheaded the agitation alongside fellow Olympian Sakshi Malik.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat kicks off Haryana poll campaign: ’I’ve forgotten the pain that…’

Singh has been vocal in his criticism of the duo since they joined the Congress on Friday. He had dubbed them the ‘villains of Haryana’ and insisted that the protests against him had been politically motivated. He also insisted that Vinesh Phogat had gone to th Olympics by ‘cheating’ and therefore ‘deserved’ whatever happened to her.

"Who is Bajrang Punia to even talk to me? He used his wife for political gains. Vinesh Phogat broke the rules by participating in a trial. The rule is that a player cannot give a trial in two weight categories on the same day. She took away the rights of junior wrestlers by giving an incorrect trial. They hijacked the entire system. The same weight she hid here became her downfall there (in Paris Olympics)," he said on Saturday.

Also Read | Haryana BJP president slams Congress as national wrestlers join party

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsBJP issues ’gag order’ on Brij Bhushan after his ’Pandavas used Draupadi’ jibe against Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue