BJP issues whip for MPs ahead of special extended Budget Session of Parliament

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all of its MPs, urging them to remain present in their respective House during the extended Budget session of Parliament starting Thursday.

The Modi government has convened a special three-day sitting from April 16 to 18, during which proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act are likely to be brought for consideration and passage.

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared on Wednesday (April 8) draft bills which seek to implement the women's quota before the 2029 parliamentary polls and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

In a message to all of its MPs, the BJP said, "A Three-Line Whip being issued to all BJP Members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Thursday to Saturday, 16th to 18th April 2026."

"All Hon'ble Union Ministers and Members are requested to remain present in the House throughout all the three above mentioned dates," it said.