Union Defence Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh at the election rally in Bihar said BJP-JD(U) alliance similar to 'superhit' opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket.

Rajnath was addressing a public rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar ahead of the state bypolls that are scheduled to begin from October 28.

During his speech, Rajnath also said that around 25 lakh people in the state of Bihar are receiving benefits under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. "There will come a time when everyone in Bihar will receive the healthcare benefits from the scheme," he added.

Watch Rajnath's extract from rally here:

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public rally in Barhara of Bhojpur district. He says, "Don't reject the pair of BJP-JD(U). This pair is like the opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket."#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/Du9Jr4nt6P — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020





Attacking the opposition RJD, Singh said the people had witnessed its 15-year tenure and can see the difference between its "misrule" and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government.

He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity, road and water, which Bihar lacked for decades.

"People have seen the 15-year rule of 'lalten' (RJD's poll symbol lantern) and they have also seen the development of Bihar during the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The performance of these two governments cannot be compared. The state transformed under the NDA government," Singh said.

Praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy and BJP leader Sushil Modi, Singh said there are no charges of corruption against them.

"I am not making this claim that Nitish Kumar has done everything for Bihar. It could be debated whether he has done enough work or less work or more was required to be done, but there can be no debate on their integrity," Singh said.

"One can debate on quantum of development in Bihar, but no one can point finger at CM Nitish Kumar on corruption," Rajnath added while speaking at the public rally.

He also spoke at length about various welfare schemes of the Modi government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Singh said welfare schemes of the Modi government not only empowered the poor and the downtrodden but also raised their standard of living.

Speaking about the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment who sacrificed their lives during a violent standoff with Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Singh said he is thankful to the people of the state for their bravery.

"You all know what happened at Galwan Valley, it was Bihar Regiment soldiers who saved the pride of our motherland. They sacrificed their lives and I thank all of you for their sacrifice," Singh said.

The Bihar election will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7.

The results will be announced on November 10.

With agency inputs

