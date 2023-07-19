BJP, JDS slam Karnataka govt for use of IAS officers during opposition meet, ‘it's protocol’ says Siddaramiah2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Opposition parties BJP and JDS criticize Karnataka government for asking IAS officers to serve political leaders at a meeting in Bengaluru.
Opposition parties BJP and JDS came down heavily on the ruling Congress-led Karnataka government for asking IAS officers to serve political leaders during the two-day meeting of the like-minded opposition parties in Bengaluru. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has responded to the criticism by opposition parties saying assignments to the officers were made according to the protocol.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×