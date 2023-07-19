Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy pulled up the Congress government in the state for violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules by deputing the officers to serve its alliance leaders, he wrote on Twitter, "This is clear violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules. I was surprised and shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect and honour. The Chief Secretary who issued such a controversial order is answerable to the people,"