EC to ask X to take down Karnataka BJP animated video depicting Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Muslims: Report
The Election Comission is likely to take action after the Congress filed a complaint against the BJP in connection with the animated video released by its Karnataka unit on X.
Amid the ongoing controversy over the animated video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Karnataka unit, Election Commission (EC) is likely to ask X, formerly Twitter, to take down the video, reported Indian Express. The Congress had filed an FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and party's Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra in the matter on Sunday.