EC to ask X to take down Karnataka BJP animated video depicting Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Muslims: Report

EC to ask X to take down Karnataka BJP animated video depicting Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Muslims: Report

Livemint

The Election Comission is likely to take action after the Congress filed a complaint against the BJP in connection with the animated video released by its Karnataka unit on X.

Election Commission is likely to ask X to take down BJP Karnataka's video targeting Congress from the social media platform

Amid the ongoing controversy over the animated video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Karnataka unit, Election Commission (EC) is likely to ask X, formerly Twitter, to take down the video, reported Indian Express. The Congress had filed an FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and party's Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra in the matter on Sunday.

The animated video is an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in line with the BJP's claim that the grand old party will distribute wealth among Muslims by snatching the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs.

(Refresh for updates)

