BJP leader Amit Malviya's tweet manipulated media: Twitter

NEW DELHI: Micro blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday labelled a tweet on the ongoing farmer protests from the official account of ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya as manipulative media.

"The referenced tweet was labeled based on our Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed response to Mint.

Released in February this year to promote sharing of authentic information on its platform, Twitter, under this policy, actively labels Tweets which include media (videos, audio, and images) which have been deceptively altered or fabricated.

It red flags content posted on its platform on three criteria - if the content is significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated, if it is shared in a deceptive manner, or if it is likely to impact public safety or cause harm. The platform flags the content if it meets the first criteria and also removes it if two or more criteria are met.

The flagged tweet by Malviya was posted in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had tweeted a news agency photograph showing a policeman wielding his baton against a protesting elderly farmer in Delhi with a caption in Hindi loosely translated to “It is a very sad photo. Our slogan was ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ but today PM Modi’s arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer."

Responding to this, Malviya shared a video clip, labelling it “reality", which showed the policeman’s baton not touching the farmer.

Fact-checking website Alt News reported that Malviya had tweeted a clipped video of the incident. In its report, the website said the BJP leader had shared a few seconds of a clipped video to suggest that the elderly farmer wasn’t hit and was an attempt at watering down the force used by the police against protestors.

Twitter said apart from using technology and reports from third party partnerships on content being flagged as fabricated, they also consider whether the context in which media are shared could result in confusion or misunderstanding or suggests a deliberate intent to deceive people about the nature or origin of the content.

"...for example by falsely claiming that it depicts reality," the platform added.

