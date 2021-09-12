BJP MLA BJP Bhupendra Patel has been chosen as the new chief minister of Gujarat and will be sworn in soon, said Union minister Narendra Tomar on Sunday.

“Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new leader of BJP legislative party," said Tomar.

Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel.

The high command of the Bharatiya Janata Party met during the day to finalise the name of a new CM after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the position.

BJP's central observers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar were part of the meeting, which was held at the party office in Gandhinagar.

Apart from that, Union minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya, and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel, were also present.

BJP Gujarat president CR Patil, who took himself out of the race for CM on Saturday was also part of the meeting, along with Rupani.

This comes even as assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

On 7 August 2016, Rupani took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

