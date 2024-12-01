Amid continued suspense over who will succeed Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader on Sunday night said that the name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised.

The claim was made by a senior party leader while speaking to news agency PTI.

The leader, who did not wish to be named, added that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3.

Fadnavis was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government. He has served as chief minister twice-the second stint lasting for a few days.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the meeting will take place to choose our parliamentary leader. "The representatives come from the centre with the names. After choosing the names, the announcement will be made officially. The announcement will be made ahead of the oath ceremony."

On Friday, caretaker Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had also stated that during the meeting (of Mahayuti leader in Delhi) it was decided that government will be formed with CM from BJP.

The development comes as Eknath Shinde highlighted unity among Mahayuti leaders amid reports that he was upset following a meeting of Mahayuti leaders in the national capital.

“All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding. The Chief Minister candidate will be decided tomorrow,” said Shinde.

Further stating that the Mahayuti alliance's chief minister candidate will be decided tomorrow, Shinde reiterated that he has already given his "unconditional support" to the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Oath taking ceremony The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai," state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on X on Saturday evening.

Election Results The Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies — the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar — won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's tally — Congress-led MVA suffered a setback. The grand old party won only 16 seats.

— Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) could bag only 10 seats